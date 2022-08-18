 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Shooting victim dies in Dutchtown neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — One person was found shot to death Thursday morning in the city's Dutchtown neighborhood.

The unidentified male victim was shot more than once in the 4000 block of Iowa Avenue. Police were called about 6:30 a.m.

Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting. No additional details were immediately released.

Check back for updates.

