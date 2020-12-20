 Skip to main content
Shooting victim fires back, hits shooter in south St. Louis
Shooting victim fires back, hits shooter in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot after attempting to shoot into a carful of people in the Gravois Park neighborhood on Saturday afternoon, police said.

Police responded to the 3700 block of Iowa Avenue and found a 24-year-old man who had been struck by gunfire in his arm and buttocks. Once it was determined this man was a suspect, he was taken into custody and transported to a hospital.

An initial investigation revealed that three men, ages 27, 26 and 17, were seated inside a car when the 24-year-old man allegedly walked up and fired several shots into the car. The 27-year-old man inside the car then grabbed his own gun and returned fire, hitting the 24-year-old man.

None of the people inside the car were injured, and the weapons were recovered, police said.

