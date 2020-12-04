 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Shooting victim found dead in Mark Twain neighborhood of St. Louis
0 comments

Shooting victim found dead in Mark Twain neighborhood of St. Louis

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Crime scene tape
© Fer Gregory

ST. LOUIS — A gunshot victim was found dead Friday morning near North Kingshighway and Thekla Avenue in the city's Mark Twain neighborhood.

St. Louis police said the unidentified victim had been shot in the head and died at the scene. Police were called at 10:52 a.m. Friday.

Homicide detectives were handling the case. Police released no additional details.

Police prior to Friday had reported three homicides this year in the Mark Twain neighborhood. Reported crime the past six months there has dropped 48% compared to the same period a year ago.

St. Louis has recorded at least 245 homicides so far this year, the highest in a quarter century.

2020 St. Louis area homicide map: Click the top left corner of the map to see a list of homicides by date. Then, click the date for a summary of what happened.

Type of killing
Shooting
Unspecified Homicide
Police Shooting
Justified Homicide
Child Abuse
Vehicular Homicide
Suspicious Death
Stabbing
Arson
Asphyxiation
Beating

Related:

2019 homicide map

2018 homicide map

2017 homicide map

2016 homicide map

2015 homicide map

2014 homicide map

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports