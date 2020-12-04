Shooting victim found dead in Mark Twain neighborhood of St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A gunshot victim was found dead Friday morning near North Kingshighway and Thekla Avenue in the city's Mark Twain neighborhood.

St. Louis police said the unidentified victim had been shot in the head and died at the scene. Police were called at 10:52 a.m. Friday.

Homicide detectives were handling the case. Police released no additional details.

Police prior to Friday had reported three homicides this year in the Mark Twain neighborhood. Reported crime the past six months there has dropped 48% compared to the same period a year ago.

St. Louis has recorded at least 245 homicides so far this year, the highest in a quarter century.