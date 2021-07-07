Shooting victim found dead on sidewalk in Northwoods

NORTHWOODS — A man found dead Tuesday night on a sidewalk in Northwoods had been shot to death, police said.
The body was discovered about 9:30 p.m. in the 6700 block of Kenwood Drive. Police have not released the man's name.
Northwoods police asked St. Louis County police to help with the investigation.
Want to stay smart about what's happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I'll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors.