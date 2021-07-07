 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Shooting victim found dead on sidewalk in Northwoods
0 comments

Shooting victim found dead on sidewalk in Northwoods

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

NORTHWOODS — A man found dead Tuesday night on a sidewalk in Northwoods had been shot to death, police said.

The body was discovered about 9:30 p.m. in the 6700 block of Kenwood Drive. Police have not released the man's name.

Northwoods police asked St. Louis County police to help with the investigation.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The Chat Room: What does it mean to celebrate our nation’s independence?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports