Shooting victim found in crashed car outside Christian Northeast Hospital

A 16-year-old was in critical condition Sunday after being shot and found inside a crashed car outside Christian Northeast Hospital, St. Louis County police said.

The car, a Chrysler sedan, crashed into a ditch on the property of the north St. Louis County hospital at 11133 Dunn Road about 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Police found the victim inside, suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.

Investigators said the shooting occurred in a nearby neighborhood in the 1700 block of El Sabado Drive. The male victim was being driven to the hospital when the crash occurred.

Those with information are asked to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210, or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

