Shooting victim found in St. Louis park bathroom in critical condition
ST. LOUIS — A 34-year-old man found Wednesday with multiple gunshot wounds in the bathroom at St. Louis Square Park was hospitalized in critical condition, police said.

St. Louis officers were called to the park in the Patch neighborhood about 1:55 p.m. and found the wounded man in a restroom. 

He was taken to a hospital and his condition was unstable at the time, police said.

The victim was unable to provide a statement to investigators but police reported Thursday that they believe the shooter is a man in his 20s. 

Police did not release any more details on the shooting Thursday. 

