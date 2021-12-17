Shooting victim found inside north St. Louis County supermarket

COUNTRY CLUB HILLS — A shooting victim was found inside a supermarket Thursday night in north St. Louis County.

At about 9 p.m., police in Country Club Hills were called to Mally supermarket, at 7445 West Florissant Avenue. St. Louis County police Sgt. Tracy Panus said a man found a man in the store had been injured in a shooting. He was taken to a hospital.

St. Louis County detectives are handling the investigation. Police have not said if they have a suspect or motive in the case. Police haven't released the victim's age or medical condition.

The supermarket has been the scene of two fatal shootings since 2019.

On Feb. 17 of this year, Darren Santiago was shot to death outside the supermarket. Santiago, 18, had talked to a man on the parking lot and turned to walk away when he was shot multiple times, authorities said. Kenshawn Hubbard, 18, faces second-degree murder charges in St. Louis County.

In May 2019, prosecutors allege that Jaylon Miller fatally shot 34-year-old Kevin Smith outside the Mally Supermarket. Smith lived in Jennings. Miller, 21, of Country Club Hills, is charged with first-degree murder in St. Louis County.

