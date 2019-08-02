ST. LOUIS • A man who was killed July 11 in the Greater Ville neighborhood was identified by police on Thursday as Matthew Quiles, 20, of the 4200 block of Delmar Boulevard.
Police responded to the 3100 block of North Taylor Avenue at about 6 p.m. and found a man in an alley suffering from a gunshot wound. He was declared dead at the scene.
Police do not have any suspects. Investigators are encouraging anyone with information to call homicide detectives at 314-444-5371, or call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477 to remain anonymous.