Shooting victim in Greater Ville neighborhood dies at hospital

ST. LOUIS — A man has died after being shot Thursday night in the city's Greater Ville neighborhood.

The shooting was reported just before 9 p.m. at Greer and Cole avenues, south of Natural Bridge Avenue.

He was critically injured when police found him. He died later at a hospital.

Police have not released his name or age or said if homicide detectives have any suspects in the killing.

Before Thursday night's shooting, St. Louis had reported 41 homicides for the year, slightly over half of which police considered solved.

