Shooting victim in Peabody-Darst-Webbe neighborhood dies at hospital
Shooting victim in Peabody-Darst-Webbe neighborhood dies at hospital

ST. LOUIS — A man was found fatally shot in the street Tuesday night in the 1100 block of Dillon Drive.

The scene was in the city's Peabody-Darst-Webbe neighborhood.

The name of the victim hasn't been released. Police said they don't know who killed the man.

Officers were called to Dillon Drive just before 10 p.m. Tuesday for the shooting. The man died at a hospital.

