Shooting victim in St. Louis' Walnut Park West neighborhood identified
0 comments

Shooting victim in St. Louis' Walnut Park West neighborhood identified

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months

ST. LOUIS — Police on Tuesday identified the victim in a June 28 apparent homicide in the city's Walnut Park West neighborhood. 

Antirrill Johnson, 47, of the 5300 block of Kingshighway, was found dead at about 6:15 a.m. in an alley in the 5900 block of Emma Avenue. Police did not indicate what kind of injuries Johnson had suffered. 

The city's Homicide and Bomb and Arson responded to the scene and has assumed the investigation. Police ask anyone with information to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371 or to remain anonymous of receive a reward, contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477). 

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports