 Skip to main content
Shooting victim killed in Jennings was 16-year-old girl
0 comments

Shooting victim killed in Jennings was 16-year-old girl

{{featured_button_text}}

UPDATED at 10 a.m. Wednesday with name of victim

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — The shooting victim who died Monday night in north St. Louis County was identified Wednesday as a 16-year-old girl.

Police said Marnay Haynes was found shot to death about 9:30 p.m. Monday in the 9900 block of Glen Owen Drive, south of Chambers Road.

She lived in the 5400 block of College Avenue in Jennings.

The shooting scene was in unincorporated St. Louis County between Dellwood and Moline Acres.

St. Louis County police are investigating the shooting but have released no additional information, including a possible motive or suspects inn the case.

Check back for updates.

Children injured or killed by gunfire in the St. Louis area in 2021

Below is the St. Louis Post-Dispatch coverage of children who were injured or killed by gunfire across the St. Louis metropolitan area in 2021. Police define a child as anyone 17 years old or younger.

As of Aug. 27, at least 69 children have been injured in shootings in the region. Nineteen of them have died.

Read previous coverage from 2020

Read previous coverage from 2019

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Sam Page announces many vaccination events will be held this week in St. Louis County

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News