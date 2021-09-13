Shooting victim rescued near Arnold as standoff with gunman continues

UPDATED at 10:20 a.m. with more details on rescue, grandmother

JEFFERSON COUNTY — Police rescued a shooting victim Monday morning who had been held hostage in a home near Arnold, but the standoff with the gunman continues.

The shooting victim, a 41-year-old woman, was shot in the chest. She was being treated at a hospital for non-life threatening injuries, said Jefferson County sheriff's spokesman Grant Bissell.

"Police had to go in and pull her out," Bissell said.

Negotiators had convinced the gunman she should be allowed to leave, Bissell said, and they worked quickly to grab her and bring her to safety. It wasn't immediately clear how far into the home officers went to rescue her.

The gunman remained in the home, and negotiators were talking with him.

The shooting victim's grandmother, shaken but unhurt, had already gotten out of the home on her own.

It began about 3:20 a.m. Monday when police got a 911 call about a disturbance in the 3000 block of Adayah Lane, in unincorporated Jefferson County.