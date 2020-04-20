Shooting victim staggers into Hampton Inn lobby in Collinsville, later dies at hospital

UPDATED at 11:20 a.m. Monday with the victim's name.
COLLINSVILLE — A shooting victim who staggered into the lobby of a Hampton Inn in Collinsville late Sunday night later died at a hospital.
The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis on Monday identified the victim as 23-year-old Devin T. Judd of Lenzburg, Illinois.
Police were called to the hotel at 7 Commerce Drive about 11:20 p.m. Sunday and found the shooting victim in the lobby of the hotel. He apparently had been shot under his arm.
The Collinsville Fire Department took him to St. Louis University Hospital, where he died, according to the Major Case Squad.
Collinsville police Chief Steve Evans, who asked the Major Case Squad to handle the murder probe, said Judd was not an employee of the hotel. He told the Post-Dispatch that Judd came to the hotel after being shot elsewhere. The chief did not elaborate.
A desk clerk at the hotel, Jordan Fernandez, said Monday that he wasn't on duty when the shooting happened. He said another desk clerk called 911 after Judd came into the hotel. He said a hotel surveillance camera showed the man's arrival.
"He stumbled into our lobby and staggered across the desk," he said. "On the camera, we don't know where for sure it happened."
Fernandez said several police cars were parked at a fast-food restaurant across the street, but the chief said no other business is directly connected to the shooting case. The hotel is near Highway 157.
The Major Case Squad said it had 20 detectives working on the case. There were no details on any suspects or arrests.
A commander for the squad did not return a phone call seeking comment.
