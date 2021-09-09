Shootings overnight in St. Louis leave one dead, four hurt

One person was killed and four were injured in shootings late Wednesday night in St. Louis.

About 11:30 p.m., a man was shot to death in the 3100 block of Whittier Street, in the Greater Ville neighborhood.

Fifteen minutes earlier, three people were injured a few blocks away, in a shooting in the 4000 block of St. Ferdinand Avenue. That scene also was in the Greater Ville neighborhood.

A fifth person was wounded about 10 p.m. at 5750 Natural Bridge Avenue, in the city's Wells Goodfellow neighborhood. A man was shot twice in the arm.

Police released no additional information.

Check back for updates.

