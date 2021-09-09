 Skip to main content
Shootings overnight in St. Louis leave one dead, four hurt
One person was killed and four were injured in shootings late Wednesday night in St. Louis.

About 11:30 p.m., a man was shot to death in the 3100 block of Whittier Street, in the Greater Ville neighborhood.

Fifteen minutes earlier, three people were injured a few blocks away, in a shooting in the 4000 block of St. Ferdinand Avenue. That scene also was in the Greater Ville neighborhood.

A fifth person was wounded about 10 p.m. at 5750 Natural Bridge Avenue, in the city's Wells Goodfellow neighborhood. A man was shot twice in the arm.

Police released no additional information.

Check back for updates.

