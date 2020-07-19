Shootings. Stabbings. Robberies. A busy night for St. Louis police.

ST. LOUIS — People all over the city were shot, stabbed, beat up, robbed and carjacked in an array of crimes that kept St. Louis police officers busy late Saturday and early Sunday.
• Police on Sunday had not yet identified a man who was shot to death about 5:40 p.m. on Saturday at Page and Goodfellow boulevards in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood. Anyone with information was asked to call the police department's homicide unit at 314-444-5371 or make an anonymous tip to CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.
• A 47-year-old man walking on the 6900 block of South Broadway in the Carondelet neighborhood about 1:44 p.m. on Saturday told police that three suspects came up behind him, hit him on the head with a glass bottle and stole his hat, cell phone, money and firearm. He was taken in an ambulance to a hospital, where he was listed as in stable condition.
• Eight hours later, and just a few blocks away, another man was held up by three young men wearing dark hooded sweatshirts and masks. The victim, 30, said he had just parked his car in the 7000 block of Michigan Avenue about 10:10 p.m. when the suspects approached on foot and said it was a robbery. Two were armed with firearms. He gave up money and food he was carrying, but was not injured.
• Police responded to a shooting on the 1500 block of Marcus Avenue in the Kingsway East neighborhood about 11:17 p.m. A man, 19, was with a woman, 19, and two children, 12 and 2, next to their vehicle. They said two occupants of a dark-colored sedan drove by and shot at them, hitting the man. He was taken to the hospital in an ambulance and was reported to be in stable condition.
• At 11:35 p.m., police went to the hospital to talk to a man suffering lacerations to his torso. But the victim wouldn’t give them any information. He was in stable condition.
• Another shooting occurred at 12:22 a.m. in the Gate District. The victim, 35, said he was getting out of his car in the 1300 block of Ohio Avenue when someone in a white sedan shot him. The victim was taken to the hospital, where he was reported to be in stable condition.
• About 3:15 a.m., police went to a hospital to talk to a woman who had driven herself there. The victim said she had been sitting on her front porch on the 5300 block of Arlington in the Mark Twain neighborhood when she heard gunshots and realized she’d been shot. She was in stable condition.
• A man on the 2900 block of James “Cool Papa” Bell Avenue in the JeffVanderLou neighborhood told police he had just parked and gotten out of his car at 3:39 a.m. when he heard gunshots and realized he had been struck. He said he ran into his house and saw someone drive off in his car, but couldn’t tell police anything about the car. An ambulance took him to the hospital, where he was in stable condition.
• Police went to a hospital about 4:15 a.m. to meet a man who had been shot in the arm. The victim, 24, said he had been a passenger in a vehicle on the 1300 block of North Tucker Boulevard in the Columbus Square neighborhood when he heard gunshots and felt pain in his arm. He was in stable condition at the hospital.
• About 6:15 a.m., police went to a hospital to talk to another woman who had been shot. She told officers that about 1:50, she was in the rear lot of a gas station in the Near North Riverfront with a group of people when someone in a silver sedan fired shots into the crowd. After realizing she had been struck in the back, the victim went home to treat her wounds, then took herself to the hospital.
