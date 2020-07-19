Shootings. Stabbings. Robberies. A busy night for St. Louis police.

• Police responded to a shooting on the 1500 block of Marcus Avenue in the Kingsway East neighborhood about 11:17 p.m. A man, 19, was with a woman, 19, and two children, 12 and 2, next to their vehicle. They said two occupants of a dark-colored sedan drove by and shot at them, hitting the man. He was taken to the hospital in an ambulance and was reported to be in stable condition.

• At 11:35 p.m., police went to the hospital to talk to a man suffering lacerations to his torso. But the victim wouldn’t give them any information. He was in stable condition.

• Another shooting occurred at 12:22 a.m. in the Gate District. The victim, 35, said he was getting out of his car in the 1300 block of Ohio Avenue when someone in a white sedan shot him. The victim was taken to the hospital, where he was reported to be in stable condition.

• About 3:15 a.m., police went to a hospital to talk to a woman who had driven herself there. The victim said she had been sitting on her front porch on the 5300 block of Arlington in the Mark Twain neighborhood when she heard gunshots and realized she’d been shot. She was in stable condition.