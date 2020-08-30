Shootout in Collinsville parking lot injures at least one person

COLLINSVILLE — A shootout in a parking lot injured at least one person Saturday, police said.

Collinsville police said that several people in cars shot at each other in the parking lot of a Waffle House and St. Louis Bread Company about 12:45 a.m. Several cars were hit.

Officers said that, while it was obvious at least one person was injured, no victim was at the scene. Officers said it was clear from witnesses and surveillance video that the people knew each other, but a motivation for the shooting was not known.

Officers said the shooters were not from the Collinsville area.

Illinois State Police were assisting with the investigation.

Police asked anyone with information to call detective Jose Cerna at 618-344-2131, ext. 5268, or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.