You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Shootout in north St. Louis injures 8-year-old boy, two others
0 comments

Shootout in north St. Louis injures 8-year-old boy, two others

Subscribe for $1 a month
Three people found shot near Fairground Park

St. Louis police officers investigate the shooting of two adults and a juvenile in the 3800 block of Lee Avenue, just north of Fairground Park, on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Police believe that the shootings happened near North Market and Sarah streets in The Ville. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

 Robert Cohen

UPDATED at 11 a.m. Wednesday with the age of the victims and more details from police.

ST. LOUIS — Three people, including an 8-year-old boy, were injured Tuesday afternoon in a shootout in north St. Louis, police said. 

Two 26-year-old men exchanged gunfire following an argument near the corner of North Market and North Sarah streets in The Ville neighborhood, police said.

Gunfire hit one of the men in the hand along with two passengers in his vehicle: the 8-year-old boy and a 54-year-old man. The two passengers were both shot in the leg. 

Police found all three about 12:40 p.m. in the 3800 block of Lee Avenue near Fairgrounds Park, about 1.5 miles from the shooting scene. They were taken to a hospital for treatment and were all considered stable, police said. 

The other 26-year-old shooter was not injured and was taken into custody, police said. Police also recovered a gun at the scene. 

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports