Shootout in north St. Louis injures 8-year-old boy, two others

UPDATED at 11 a.m. Wednesday with the age of the victims and more details from police.

ST. LOUIS — Three people, including an 8-year-old boy, were injured Tuesday afternoon in a shootout in north St. Louis, police said.

Two 26-year-old men exchanged gunfire following an argument near the corner of North Market and North Sarah streets in The Ville neighborhood, police said.

Gunfire hit one of the men in the hand along with two passengers in his vehicle: the 8-year-old boy and a 54-year-old man. The two passengers were both shot in the leg.

Police found all three about 12:40 p.m. in the 3800 block of Lee Avenue near Fairgrounds Park, about 1.5 miles from the shooting scene. They were taken to a hospital for treatment and were all considered stable, police said.

The other 26-year-old shooter was not injured and was taken into custody, police said. Police also recovered a gun at the scene.

