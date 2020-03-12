Shot fired in Lake St Louis Walmart after customer pulls gun during fight, no one hit

LAKE ST. LOUIS — Police say a customer discharged a gun inside of a Lake Saint Louis Walmart on Wednesday evening, but no one was hit.

The call for police came about 7:42 p.m. after a customer, a 60-year-old man, reportedly got into an argument with a Walmart employee.

The customer assaulted the employee, and they began fighting until the customer pulled a gun out of his pocket. The Walmart employee grabbed the customer's hand and a shot fired into the ceiling, police said.

Another Walmart employee helped get the gun out of the customer's hand, police say.

The customer was taken to the hospital for minor injuries from the fight.