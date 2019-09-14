Updated at 5 p.m. with comments from neighbors
ST. LOUIS — Two people were shot and killed and two others injured early Saturday in south St. Louis, police said.
Police were called to the scene about 4:55 a.m. with the report that four adults had been shot in the 5200 block of Tennessee Avenue.
Neighbors said a white SUV had numerous bullet holes in it and one dead man in the back seat. They said the vehicle belonged to a woman who lived on the block.
Neighbors said they didn't hear gunshots and suspected the shooting happened elsewhere.
"The neighborhood is still relatively safe, but it has changed, unfortunately," said Lisa Early, 62, who has lived in the area of Carondelet since 1995.
She said police taped off the whole block to process the crime scene, then came back later to tow an additional vehicle that somebody passing by tried getting into down the street.
Officials said late Saturday afternoon that homicide detectives were still investigating the case. No additional information about the victims’ age or gender has been released.