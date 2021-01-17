Shots fired as carjacking victims fought off attackers in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A 26-year-old woman and 28-year-old man narrowly avoided being carjacked on Saturday night as they sat in their car at a stoplight at CD Banks and Vandeventer avenues, police said.

The woman was in the driver's seat and the man in the front passenger seat when three men who appeared to be in their early twenties came out of an apartment complex and walked up to their car. One of the attackers attempted to open the driver's door and the other two climbed into the back seat of the car.

The woman began driving away with the suspects in the backseat, but the two attackers pointed a gun at the two victims' heads and demanded they pull over, police said. The victims fought with their attackers for their guns and during the fight, one of the attackers struck the woman in the head with a gun, causing it to fire. The bullet hit the dashboard of the car.

The suspects got out of the car and the woman sped away, with the suspects shooting at the car as she fled, police said.

The incident is under investigation.

