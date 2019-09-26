ST. LOUIS — Someone fired shots from a second-floor window into a crowd that had gathered on the street early Thursday to watch a fight, police said.
Two people in the crowd were hit in the leg by bullets. A man, 46, was in critical but stable condition at a hospital. A boy, 17, had minor injuries and refused medical treatment.
The shooting was about 12:30 a.m. Thursday in the 3900 block of North Florissant Avenue in the Hyde Park neighborhood. Police said the shots came from a nearby building, but police said they don't know who fired the shots.