Shots fired into car in St. Louis County hit teen, but woman and two young boys escape injury
ST. LOUIS COUNTY  — A gunman in a car opened fire on another vehicle Monday night in north St. Louis County, shooting a teenage passenger.

A woman and two young boys, ages 4 and 6, who were in the car with the injured teen were unhurt, police said.

The teen, a 15-year-old boy, was hit in the upper body in the 2000 block of Chambers Road about 7:30 p.m. Monday. Police said the teen's injuries are non-life threatening.

The 25-year-old woman driving the car rushed the injured teen to Christian Northwest Hospital on Graham Road in Florissant. Police learned about the shooting because the hospital notified them about 8 p.m.

Police had no information on a suspect. Police say a gunman or gunmen fired shots from a car into the rear of the vehicle the victim was riding in.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 636-529-8210.

