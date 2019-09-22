ST. LOUIS • Gunshots led to a two-car crash in the Carr Square neighborhood on Sunday night, police said. No one has been reported struck by bullets.
Police responded to a shooting call just before 8 p.m. in the 1400 block of North 16th Street near Cass Avenue and found two smashed cars — one white SUV slammed into a tree and a black sedan with its back end crumpled. Police said shots were fired at one of the cars, based on bullet casings at the scene.
April Wraggs said she was the driver of the black Dodge Charger, now resting on the curb with its back end smashed. Wraggs said she was returning home from work when her car was demolished. The occupants of the white SUV ran off after the crash, she said.
"It's terrible down here," Wraggs said. "There's shooting every day; the kids are not safe."
Wraggs stood outside the police tape holding her side and walking with a limp. Her mother Annette Wraggs told her she needed to go to the hospital.
"This is too much for my blood pressure," Annette Wraggs said. "She is alive, thank the lord."