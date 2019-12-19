Shots fired on MetroLink train, no one hurt

ST. LOUIS — Shots were fired aboard a MetroLink train Wednesday night, but no one was hurt, police said.

The shooting happened about 8 p.m. on a train that then stopped near the Forest Park station.

One person was detained, but no charges had been filed yet.

MetroLink spokeswoman Patti Beck said trains were back on their normal route after briefly bypassing the station.

Get high-interest news alerts delivered promptly to your inbox.

Sign up try again Error: Please try again later Thanks! *



Salary information Fentanyl overdoses Police-involved shootings in 2019 Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.