Shots fired on MetroLink train, no one hurt
ST. LOUIS — Shots were fired aboard a MetroLink train Wednesday night, but no one was hurt, police said.

The shooting happened about 8 p.m. on a train that then stopped near the Forest Park station.

One person was detained, but no charges had been filed yet.

MetroLink spokeswoman Patti Beck said trains were back on their normal route after briefly bypassing the station. 

Sports