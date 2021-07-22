ShotSpotter call leads police to homicide victim in Greater Ville neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A high-tech system used by police to detect gunshots led officers to a homicide victim early Thursday.

St. Louis police responded to a call from the ShotSpotter system around 2 a.m. in the 4400 block of Ashland Avenue. There, they found Robin Perry, 56, lying on a porch suffering from a gunshot wound.

EMS responded and transported the woman to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The discovery of Perry from a ShotSpotter call is the exception to a trend of such notifications leading to dead ends.

A study documenting calls from the system found that over a five-year period, ShotSpotter calls in the St. Louis region yielded enough information for officers to write a report less than 1% of the time.

Still, police officials say ShotSpotter is a valuable tool to verify the location of gunshots and find potential victims.

An investigation into Perry's death is continuing.

