Shrewsbury to contract with St. Louis County for police dispatch

The city of Shrewsbury will have its police calls dispatched by St. Louis County for the next few years.

The St. Louis County Board of Police Commissioners voted unanimously Wednesday to approve the contract with Shrewsbury, at a cost of about $44,000 a year.

The contract runs from this July through the end of 2025.

Elliott Brown, interim city administrator and city clerk for Shrewsbury, said police calls will be handled by St. Louis County and fire calls will be handled by Central County Emergency Dispatch.

Brown said the switch is to save money. Shrewsbury has for two decades used East Central Dispatch Center, as one of the center's original members. The change is projected to be $150,000 less expensive, he said.

Shrewsbury's Board of Aldermen unanimously approved the change April 12.

Shrewsbury's department will be among 20 municipal departments that contract with St. Louis County for communications and computer assisted report entry.

