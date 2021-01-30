Shuttered Missouri prison could become training academy under governor's budget plan

JEFFERSON CITY — Two years after closing a northwest Missouri prison, Gov. Mike Parson is proposing to reopen the facility as a training ground for incoming correctional officers.
In the Republican governor’s budget plan unveiled Wednesday, the Missouri Department of Corrections would receive $671,714 to convert the idled Crossroads Correctional Center in Cameron into an academy where would-be prison guards can get more real-world experience before being assigned to one of the state’s 20 lock-ups.
“The plan is to be able to train custody staff in an environment that’s similar to the environment in which they’ll be working,” said DOC spokeswoman Karen Pojmann.
The state has training academies in Jefferson City, St. Joseph and Farmington. Those facilities may be consolidated once the conversion is complete.
“The actual opening of the academy would be a couple of years from now,” Pojmann said.
Money for the new training center is just a small piece of the department’s proposed $801.9 million budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1.
Lawmakers are reviewing the governor’s overall $34.6 billion spending blueprint with an eye on approving the package by early May.
The new training facility is one of several initiatives aimed at improving a department that has seen high turnover among its guard ranks, which are among the lowest paid in the nation.
In 2018 alone, 1,262 correctional officers left, up from 823 in 2014.
In addition to giving all state workers a 2% raise beginning January 2022, the department's 10,500 employees could be in line for added pay hikes through a $2.9 million recruitment pay plan that also would go into effect in early 2022, Parson said in outlining his spending priorities.
The closure of the Cameron prison, next to the still-operating Western Missouri Correctional Center, was announced in 2019, just over a year after hundreds of prisoners rioted over conditions in the facility, which were exacerbated by short staffs.
The disturbance began when 209 inmates refused to return to their housing units. They were upset that staffing shortages had left less time for recreation and other programming.
In order to keep the facility operating, Corrections officials had resorted to busing officers from other prisons.
After six hours of unrest, in which dining halls, the kitchen and storage areas sustained an estimated $1.3 million in damage, the prison was brought back under control.
The facility was built in the 1990s to hold 1,440 of the state’s most dangerous criminals, but a decrease in the overall population of Missouri’s prisons allowed Parson to shutter it.
Officials say the decrease is partly because of changes to the state’s criminal code that went into effect in 2017, which have led to fewer people being sentenced to prison.