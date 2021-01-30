Shuttered Missouri prison could become training academy under governor's budget plan

JEFFERSON CITY — Two years after closing a northwest Missouri prison, Gov. Mike Parson is proposing to reopen the facility as a training ground for incoming correctional officers.

In the Republican governor’s budget plan unveiled Wednesday, the Missouri Department of Corrections would receive $671,714 to convert the idled Crossroads Correctional Center in Cameron into an academy where would-be prison guards can get more real-world experience before being assigned to one of the state’s 20 lock-ups.

“The plan is to be able to train custody staff in an environment that’s similar to the environment in which they’ll be working,” said DOC spokeswoman Karen Pojmann.

The state has training academies in Jefferson City, St. Joseph and Farmington. Those facilities may be consolidated once the conversion is complete.

“The actual opening of the academy would be a couple of years from now,” Pojmann said.

Money for the new training center is just a small piece of the department’s proposed $801.9 million budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1.