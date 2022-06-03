 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Siblings get probation for disposing knife after University City homicide

  • 0

CLAYTON — A University City man acquitted in April of murder in a 2020 stabbing death was sentenced Friday to probation for helping dispose of a knife used to kill a man.

A jury found Lawrence Harris, 21, guilty of evidence tampering and drug dealing while acquitting him of second-degree murder stemming from the April 11, 2020, stabbing death of Mason Shepard. Authorities said Shepard, 19, died after being stabbed in his chest at Harris' home during a drug deal. 

Lawrence Harris

Lawrence Harris was found not guilty of second-degree murder, also called felony murder in the April 2020 stabbing death of Mason Shepard in University City.

Circuit Judge Ellen "Nellie" Ribaudo on Friday gave Harris a 4-year suspended sentence and placed him on probation for five years.

People are also reading…

Authorities said Shepard pulled a gun on Harris during a marijuana sale, which led to a struggle and Harris' sister stabbing Shepard. After being stabbed, another man drove Shepard several blocks away and left him in the 1200 block of Midland Avenue. 

Also this week, Circuit Judge Joseph Walsh III gave Myiesha Bolden, 19, of University City, who stabbed Shepard, a three-year suspended sentence and probation for tossing the knife in a sewer drain. Her lawyer has said she was charged with killing Shepard because she was defending her brother during the struggle.

Myiesha Bolden

Myiesha Bolden pleaded guilty to a charge of evidence tampering in connection with the April 2020 stabbing death of Mason Shepard in University City.
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News