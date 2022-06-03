Siblings get probation for disposing knife after University City homicide

CLAYTON — A University City man acquitted in April of murder in a 2020 stabbing death was sentenced Friday to probation for helping dispose of a knife used to kill a man.

A jury found Lawrence Harris, 21, guilty of evidence tampering and drug dealing while acquitting him of second-degree murder stemming from the April 11, 2020, stabbing death of Mason Shepard. Authorities said Shepard, 19, died after being stabbed in his chest at Harris' home during a drug deal.

Circuit Judge Ellen "Nellie" Ribaudo on Friday gave Harris a 4-year suspended sentence and placed him on probation for five years.

Authorities said Shepard pulled a gun on Harris during a marijuana sale, which led to a struggle and Harris' sister stabbing Shepard. After being stabbed, another man drove Shepard several blocks away and left him in the 1200 block of Midland Avenue.

Also this week, Circuit Judge Joseph Walsh III gave Myiesha Bolden, 19, of University City, who stabbed Shepard, a three-year suspended sentence and probation for tossing the knife in a sewer drain. Her lawyer has said she was charged with killing Shepard because she was defending her brother during the struggle.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.