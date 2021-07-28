 Skip to main content
Sikeston man faces charges in Capitol riot, feds say
Sikeston man faces charges in Capitol riot, feds say

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — A 41-year-old Sikeston man appeared in federal court here Wednesday to faces charges related to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, the U.S. attorney's office said.

Prosecutors said Nicholas L. Kennedy is facing six charges, including obstructing an official proceeding, entering a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a restricted building, and parading, demonstrating or picketing in the Capitol Building.

No details of the allegations or charging documents were immediately available Wednesday, and Kennedy's case did not appear in online court records. Criminal cases related to the insurrection have sometimes taken days to be made public.

The Justice Department has said that more than 535 people have been arrested from across the country since the Jan. 6 attack, with over 165 individuals accused of assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

July 28, 2021

