Single vehicle crash kills woman, 48, on Interstate 44 in St. Louis
Single vehicle crash kills woman, 48, on Interstate 44 in St. Louis

St. Louis police investigate fatal crash on Interstate 44

St. Louis police investigate a fatal crash involving a vehicle under the Compton Avenue Bridge in St. Louis on Saturday, July 4, 2020. Photo by Joel Currier, jcurrier@post-dispatch.com

Updated at 2:15 p.m. Sunday with more details from police.

ST. LOUIS — Police say a 48-year-old woman was killed Saturday in a crash along eastbound Interstate 44 under the Compton Avenue bridge.

Police said the deceased woman was the passenger of a car driven by a 69-year-old woman. The 2015 Chevrolet Equinox was traveling east on I-44 approaching Jefferson Avenue at about 8 a.m. when the car left the road and struck a guardrail and then a bridge pillar. 

The 48-year-old passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was taken to an area hospital where she was listed as being in critical condition.

The wreckage of the vehicle could be seen under the bridge Saturday afternoon, and the highway was closed at Grand Boulevard. 

