SIUC math professor with ties to Chinese university convicted of grant fraud

BENTON, Ill. — A math professor at Southern Illinois University Carbondale was convicted Wednesday in federal court in connection to concealing funding from China and employment with a university there.

Mingqing Xiao, 60, was convicted of three counts of making a false or fraudulent statement to the Internal Revenue Service on his tax returns and one count of failure to file a report of a foreign bank account.

The court dismissed two additional charges against Xiao of wire fraud and he was also found not guilty of a false statement charge.

The indictment accused the Makanda, Illinois, resident of fraudulently obtaining $151,099 in National Science Foundation grant money by failing to disclose an existing grant from and a grant application to the Natural Science Foundation of Guangdong Province. He also didn't disclose that he was on the payroll of Shenzhen University, prosecutors said.

“There are foreign entities that exploit American universities and grant agencies,” U.S. Attorney Steven D. Weinhoeft wrote in a statement after the verdict. “To guard against this abuse, the National Science Foundation (NSF) requires grant applicants to disclose any conflicting activities, including foreign activities, as a condition of receiving federal funding. Further, all U.S. citizens are obligated to disclose any foreign bank accounts they may have.”

Xiao could be sentenced to prison and charged hundreds of thousands of dollars in fines. His sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 11.