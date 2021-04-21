SIUC professor indicted, accused of grant fraud

CARBONDALE, Ill. — A math professor at Southern Illinois University Carbondale has been indicted in federal court and accused of concealing his funding from China and employment with a university there.

The indictment accuses Mingqing Xiao, 59, of Makanda, Illinois, of fraudulently obtaining $151,099 in National Science Foundation grant money by failing to disclose an existing grant from and a grant application to the Natural Science Foundation of Guangdong Province. He also didn't disclose that he was on the payroll of Shenzhen University, the indictment says.

Officials said the case is part of the Justice Department’s China Initiative "to safeguard American intellectual property and research programs" from China's attempts to "recruit 'non-traditional collectors' in academia to acquire U.S. technologies and intellectual property."

“We know that China exploits American universities to further the aims of the Chinese Communist Party,” said U.S. Attorney Steven D. Weinhoeft in a statement announcing the charges. “That’s one reason why the National Science Foundation requires applicants to disclose all sources of support," he said.

Xiao faces two counts of wire fraud and one count of making a false statement. Xiao told the Post-Dispatch that he did not have any Chinese grants and is a visiting professor at Shenzhen, something SIUC knew because he submitted his contract to them. He said he is also connected to a joint program between SIUC and Shenzen.

