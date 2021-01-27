 Skip to main content
SIUE nursing student dies after being shot on Metro East highway ramp
EDWARDSVILLE — A Southern Illinois University Edwardsville student from Chicago who was shot Jan. 14 on a highway ramp in Glen Carbon died Wednesday, Chancellor Randy Pembrook said in a university news release.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Moneer Damra’s family and friends as they attempt to deal with this inexplicable tragedy,” Pembrook said. “From all that I know, Moneer was filled with so much potential, had such a big heart and made a positive impact on everyone around him. It is absolutely heartbreaking.”

Damra, 27, died about 6:45 a.m. at a Barnes-Jewish Hospital, the St. Louis Medical Examiner's Office said. 

Police said Damra was shot about 9:30 p.m. on a highway ramp from Route 157 to Interstate 270. Police and university officials have described the shooting as a random act of violence. Police found an abandoned vehicle on the ramp and said witnesses reported seeing men running into a wooded area after the shooting. 

Two St. Louis County teenagers are facing charges in the shooting.

Damra, a junior nursing student, was in the school's ROTC program, the university said.

