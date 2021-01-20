SIUE nursing student recovering after being shot on Metro East highway ramp

EDWARDSVILLE — A Southern Illinois University Edwardsville student shot last week is still recovering at a regional hospital, according to a Wednesday announcement from the university.

The student, Moneer Damra, 26, of Chicago, was shot around 9:30 p.m. Jan. 14 on a highway ramp from Route 157 to Interstate 270 in Glen Carbon. Police and university officials have described the shooting as a random act of violence.

Police found an abandoned vehicle on the ramp, and they say witnesses saw men running into a wooded area after the shooting.

Two St. Louis County teenagers face felony charges in the shooting: Jacob Godoy, 16, of Woodson Terrace, Missouri, is charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery with a firearm, and his accomplice, Jimmy Ortiz, 19, of Hazelwood, is charged with aggravated battery with a firearm.

Damra, a junior nursing student, is in the school's ROTC program, according to the university. The SIUE Cadet Club has created a GoFundMe page to help his family with medical expenses and other care.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.