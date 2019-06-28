ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Six children were transported to area hospitals on Thursday evening after a car crash at Hanley Road and Albin Avenue.
Two of the children, an 18-month-old and a ten-year-old, remain at a hospital in critical condition, according to St. Louis County Police. A spokeswoman for the department said she did not know the status of the other four children, ages 9 and 10.
Officers responded to a two-car accident and determined a Ford Focus was attempting to turn west onto Albin Avenue when it was struck by a Ford Taurus traveling southbound, police said.
The driver of the Focus, a 29-year-old female, was not injured. The man driving the Taurus, 33, was taken into custody for driving while intoxicated. He has not been charged.
Investigation of the crash is being led by the St. Louis County Police Department Accident Reconstruction Team and remains ongoing.