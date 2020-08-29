Six shootings in St. Louis leave one man dead, five people injured

A 10-hour span of gunfire across St. Louis from Friday evening until early Saturday left one man dead and at least five other people injured, police said.

The deadly shooting happened just before 3 a.m. Saturday in the 5000 block of Page Avenue in St. Louis. A black male was found shot in the stomach and taken to a hospital, where he died.

The area is on the border of the Hamilton Heights neighborhood.

The first of the non-deadly shootings was reported about 5:30 p.m. when a man was shot in the elbow at North Euclid Avenue and Hammett Place. He was reported to be conscious and breathing.

At 8:45 p.m., an 18-year-old victim was reported shot in the leg in the 2200 block of Sidney Street in St. Louis. Police said he was in stable condition.

Just before 10:30 p.m., a man was shot in the hand at Lumiere and Carr Street near Lumiere Casino in downtown St. Louis. He was in stable condition.

Police said at 12:57 a.m., a person was shot in the leg in the 1200 block of North 9th Street and reported in stable condition.

Shortly after 2 a.m., a man was reported shot in the 4000 block of Gravois Avenue. Police said he was conscious and breathing and reported in critical but stable condition.

