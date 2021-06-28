 Skip to main content
Six St. Louis-area men caught in FBI underage sex sting, charges say
EAST ST. LOUIS — Six men from Missouri and Illinois have been caught in an online FBI sex sting targeting people seeking to have sex with underage girls, charging documents show.

Agents posted ads online or in dating apps in late June and set up a home in Collinsville where the men were told a 14-year-old girl lived, charging documents say. The men were arrested after showing up intending to have sex with the girl, with some bringing condoms, alcohol or a sex toy, the charges say.

Three made their first appearance in U.S. District Court in East St. Louis on Monday: James William Tiroch, 36, Godfrey "Charlie" Fletcher Hubbard, 52, and Justin Edward Schneier, 33.

All three were charged with attempted enticement of a minor. 

Tiroch is from Florissant and Hubbard is a resident of Bond County, Illinois.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Karelia Rajagopal said during Monday's hearings that the men could face 10 years to life in prison if convicted.

Three others have not yet appeared in court.

Eric E. Hamilton II, 22, of St. Louis County, and Michael Joseph Smith, of Missouri, are facing charges of attempted enticement of a minor. 

Christopher M. Simmons, of St. Louis, is facing a charge of attempted commercial sex trafficking of a child and attempted enticement of a minor and is accused of agreeing to pay for sex with a 15-year-old. 

The ages and hometowns of all of the men were not immediately available Monday.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This article was updated at 5 p.m. to reflect one additional man charged Monday.

