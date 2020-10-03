Six teenagers hurt in one-vehicle crash in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY — Six teenagers were hurt, two of them seriously, in a one-car crash Friday night.

The Missouri Highway Patrol said a 17-year-old boy was driving a 2013 Toyota Camry westbound on Route JJ when the car went off the road and overturned.

A 16-year-old girl and a 13-year-old boy were seriously hurt and taken to hospitals. Neither was wearing a seat belt. A 16-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl, who were not wearing seat belts, and a 13-year-old boy who was wearing a seat belt were taken to hospitals with minor injuries.

The driver, who was wearing a seat belt, was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

