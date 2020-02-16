Six-year-old girl shot in knee in Gravois Park neighborhood

Updated at 11:10 a.m. Sunday with child's age and information on injury and suspects

ST. LOUIS — A 6-year-old girl was shot in her knee early Saturday afternoon while inside a vehicle near Pennsylvania Avenue and Potomac Street in the Gravois Park neighborhood of St. Louis, according to police.

The girl was taken to a hospital in a private vehicle shortly after 1 p.m., where she was in stable condition.

Police said there were three male suspects and had a vague description of one of them.