VINITA PARK — The police officer who was shot and killed in June during a confrontation with a man in a Wellston convenience store was posthumously honored Monday with a "Back the Blue" award from the Missouri Attorney General.
North County Police Cooperative Officer Michael Langsdorf's family was given the inaugural award on Monday. It's intended to honor police officers who go above and beyond the call of duty.
Michael Langsdorf (photo courtesy North County Police Cooperative)
"He made the ultimate sacrifice to give back to his community," said Chris Nuelle, a spokesman for the attorney general's office. "It was a no-brainer to present this award to him."
The award was presented at Vinita Park City Hall, the headquarters of the North County Police Cooperative. Several of
Langsdorf's family were expected to attend.
Langsdorf responded to a call about a man attempting to cash a bad check at Wellston Food Market Restaurant on June 23. Minutes after entering the store, Langsdorf was shot.
Bonette Kymbrelle Meeks was charged in connection with the murder.
In the future, additional "Back the Blue" awards will be presented to law enforcement officers across the state who demonstrate going beyond the call to serve.
Hundreds of police officers honor Michael Langsdorf
Hundreds of police officers stood at attention on Monday, July 1, 2019, in front of the Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis as the body of Officer Michael Langsdorf, of the North County Police Cooperative, was brought into the church for the funeral mass. Photo by J.B. Forbes,
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
Funeral for North County Cooperative Police Officer Michael Langsdorf
Officers salute as pallbearers carry the casket of Officer Michael Langsdorf, of the North County Police Cooperative, from the Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis following a funeral mass on Monday, July 1, 2019. Langsdorf was killed in the line of duty on Sunday, June 23, 2019. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
Hundreds of police officers honor Michael Langsdorf
Family and friends of Officer Michael Langsdorf watch as his casket is placed in a hearse in front of the Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis on Monday, July 1, 2019, at the end of his funeral mass. Langsdorf was killed eight days ago while on duty. Photo by J.B. Forbes,
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
Hundreds of police officers honor Michael Langsdorf
Hundreds of police officers stood at attention and saluted on Monday, July 1, 2019, in front of the Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis as the body of murdered officer, Michael Langsdorf, of the North County Police Cooperative, was taken from the church at the end of the funeral mass. Photo by J.B. Forbes,
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
Hundreds of police officers honor Michael Langsdorf
Hundreds of police officers stood at attention on Monday, July 1, 2019, in front of the Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis as the body of slain officer, Michael Langsdorf, of the North County Police Cooperative, was brought into the church for the funeral mass. Photo by J.B. Forbes,
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
Hundreds of police officers honor Michael Langsdorf
Hundreds of police officers stood at attention on Monday, July 1, 2019, in front of the Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis as the body of Officer Michael Langsdorf, of the North County Police Cooperative, was brought into the church for the funeral mass. Photo by J.B. Forbes,
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
Funeral for North County Cooperative Police Officer Michael Langsdorf
Family and friends wait for the casket carrying Officer Michael Langsdorf, of the North County Police Cooperative, to be carried inside for a funeral mass on Monday, July 1, 2019, at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
Funeral for North County Cooperative Police Officer Michael Langsdorf
Pallbearers carry the casket of Officer Michael Langsdorf, of the North County Police Cooperative, inside the Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis for his funeral mass on Monday, July 1, 2019. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
Funeral for North County Cooperative Police Officer Michael Langsdorf
Family and friends wait for the casket carrying Officer Michael Langsdorf, of the North County Police Cooperative, to be brought inside for a funeral mass on Monday, July 1, 2019, at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
Funeral for North County Cooperative Police Officer Michael Langsdorf
A motorcycle unit escorts the hearse carrying the casket of Officer Michael Langsdorf, of the North County Police Cooperative, to his funeral mass on Monday, July 1, 2019, at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
Hundreds of police officers honor Michael Langsdorf
Hundreds of police officers stood at attention on Monday, July 1, 2019, in front of the Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis as the body of murdered officer Michael Langsdorf, of the North County Police Cooperative, was brought into the church for the funeral mass. Photo by J.B. Forbes,
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J. B. Forbes
Hundreds of police officers honor Michael Langsdorf
Mayor Lyda Krewson and Director of Public Safety Jimmie Edwards leave the Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis on Monday, July 1, 2019, following the funeral mass for Officer Michael Langsdorf, of the North County Police Cooperative, who was killed eight days ago while on duty. Photo by J.B. Forbes,
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
Hundreds of police officers honor Michael Langsdorf
Family and friends of Officer Michael Langsdorf, of the North County Police Cooperative, watch as his casket is taken from the Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis on Monday, July 1, 2019, at the end of his funeral mass. Langsdorf was killed eight days ago while on duty. Photo by J.B. Forbes,
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
Hundreds of police officers honor Michael Langsdorf
Hundreds of area police officers leave the funeral service for Officer Michael Langsdorf, of the North County Police Cooperative, at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis on Monday, July 1, 2019, following his funeral mass. Langsdorf was killed eight days ago while on duty. Photo by J.B. Forbes,
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
Hundreds of police officers honor Michael Langsdorf
Family and friends of Officer Michael Langsdorf, of the North County Police Cooperative, watch as his casket is taken from the Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis on Monday, July 1, 2019, at the end of his funeral mass. Langsdorf was killed eight days ago while on duty. Photo by J.B. Forbes,
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
Hundreds of police officers honor Michael Langsdorf
The body of Officer Michael Langsdorf, of the North County Police Cooperative, is taken from the Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis on Monday, July 1, 2019, at the end of the funeral mass. Langsdorf was killed eight days ago while on duty. Photo by J.B. Forbes,
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
Hundreds of police officers honor Michael Langsdorf
Family and friends of Officer Michael Langsdorf, of the North County Police Cooperative, watch as his casket is taken from the Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis on Monday, July 1, 2019, at the end of his funeral mass. Langsdorf was killed eight days ago while on duty. Photo by J.B. Forbes,
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
Hundreds of police officers honor Michael Langsdorf
Family and friends of Officer Michael Langsdorf, of the North County Police Cooperative, leave the Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis on Monday, July 1, 2019, at the end of his funeral mass. Langsdorf was killed eight days ago while on duty. Photo by J.B. Forbes,
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
Hundreds of police officers honor Michael Langsdorf
Hundreds of police officers stood at attention and saluted on Monday, July 1, 2019, in front of the Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis as the body of slain officer, Michael Langsdorf, of the North County Police Cooperative, was taken from the church at the end of the funeral mass. Photo by J.B. Forbes,
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
Funeral for North County Cooperative Police Officer Michael Langsdorf
The funeral procession for Officer Michael Langsdorf, of the North County Police Cooperative, travels down Kingshighway Blvd. enroute to the burial on Monday, July 1, 2019. Langsdorf was killed in the line of duty on Sunday, June 23, 2019. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
Funeral for North County Cooperative Police Officer Michael Langsdorf
"We wanted to pay respect to the the fallen officer, as well as to all officers' and their families," said Bonnie Nagle, of Waterloo, Illinois, who stood beside her husband Steve with her hand over her heart as the funeral procession for for Officer Michael Langsdorf, of the North County Police Cooperative, passed the intersection of Southwest Avenue and Kingshighway Blvd. on Monday, July 1, 2019. Langsdorf was killed in the line of duty on Sunday, June 23, 2019. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
Funeral for North County Cooperative Police Officer Michael Langsdorf
Pallbearers carry the casket of Officer Michael Langsdorf, of the North County Police Cooperative, from the Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis following a funeral mass on Monday, July 1, 2019. Langsdorf was killed in the line of duty on Sunday, June 23, 2019. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
Funeral for North County Cooperative Police Officer Michael Langsdorf
Pallbearers carry the casket of Officer Michael Langsdorf, of the North County Police Cooperative, from the Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis following a funeral mass on Monday, July 1, 2019. Langsdorf was killed in the line of duty on Sunday, June 23, 2019. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
Funeral for slain officer Michael Langsdorf
The funeral procession for Officer Michael Langsdorf, of the North County Police Cooperative, makes its way down Lindell Boulevard on Monday, July 1, 2019. Photo by Cristina M. Fletes,
cfletes@post-dispatch.com.
Cristina M. Fletes
Funeral for slain officer Michael Langsdorf
Ken Bollwerk, of St. Louis, watches the funeral procession for Officer Michael Langsdorf, of the North County Police Cooperative, as it makes its way down Chippewa Street on Monday, July 1, 2019. "Every day they take a chance not coming home," said Bollwerk. "I have four kids. I can't imagine this." Photo by Cristina M. Fletes,
cfletes@post-dispatch.com.
Cristina M. Fletes
Funeral for slain officer Michael Langsdorf
Dan Tihen, of Affton, waves the American flag from the River Des Peres Boulevard overpass as he watches the funeral procession for slain officer, Michael Langsdorf, of the North County Police Cooperative, as it makes its way down Chippewa Street on Monday, July 1, 2019. "It's emotional. It really is," said Tihen, who took the flag from his front porch to wave. Photo by Cristina M. Fletes,
cfletes@post-dispatch.com.
Cristina M. Fletes
Funeral for slain officer Michael Langsdorf
Tony Crimi, of St. Louis, watches the funeral procession for slain officer, Michael Langsdorf, of the North County Police Cooperative, as it makes its way down Chippewa Street on Monday, July 1, 2019. "I used to be a policeman. My son's a policeman," he said. Photo by Cristina M. Fletes,
cfletes@post-dispatch.com.
Cristina M. Fletes
Funeral for slain officer Michael Langsdorf
A crowd watches the funeral procession for slain officer, Michael Langsdorf, of the North County Police Cooperative, as it makes its way up Chippewa Street on Monday, July 1, 2019. Photo by Cristina M. Fletes,
cfletes@post-dispatch.com.
Cristina M. Fletes
Funeral for slain officer Michael Langsdorf
Mark Gilliam, a Wildwood firefighter, and son, James, 3, watch the funeral procession for slain officer, Michael Langsdorf, of the North County Police Cooperative, as it makes its way up Chippewa Street on Monday, July 1, 2019. "I want him to appreciate what this officer did for us," said Gilliam. Photo by Cristina M. Fletes,
cfletes@post-dispatch.com.
Cristina M. Fletes
Funeral for slain officer Michael Langsdorf
A woman watches the funeral procession for slain officer, Michael Langsdorf, of the North County Police Cooperative, as it makes its way down Chippewa Street on Monday, July 1, 2019. Photo by Cristina M. Fletes,
cfletes@post-dispatch.com.
Cristina M. Fletes
Funeral for slain officer Michael Langsdorf
Mark Schmutz, a member of the patriot guard, watches the funeral procession for slain police officer, Michael Langsdorf, of the North County Police Cooperative, as it makes its way into Resurrection Cemetery on Monday, July 1, 2019. Photo by Cristina M. Fletes,
cfletes@post-dispatch.com.
Cristina M. Fletes
Get high-interest news alerts delivered promptly to your inbox.
try again
Error:
Please try again later
Thanks!
*
Rachel Rice • 314-340-8344
@RachelDRice on Twitter
rrice@post-dispatch.com