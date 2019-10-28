Team up with us for 99¢

VINITA PARK — The police officer who was shot and killed in June during a confrontation with a man in a Wellston convenience store was posthumously honored Monday with a "Back the Blue" award from the Missouri Attorney General.

North County Police Cooperative Officer Michael Langsdorf's family was given the inaugural award on Monday. It's intended to honor police officers who go above and beyond the call of duty.

Langsdorf, 40, was shot and killed in June during a confrontation with a man in a Wellston convenience store. 

"He made the ultimate sacrifice to give back to his community," said Chris Nuelle, a spokesman for the attorney general's office. "It was a no-brainer to present this award to him."

The award was presented at Vinita Park City Hall, the headquarters of the North County Police Cooperative. Several of Langsdorf's family were expected to attend.

Langsdorf responded to a call about a man attempting to cash a bad check at Wellston Food Market Restaurant on June 23. Minutes after entering the store, Langsdorf was shot. Bonette Kymbrelle Meeks was charged in connection with the murder.

In the future, additional "Back the Blue" awards will be presented to law enforcement officers across the state who demonstrate going beyond the call to serve. 

