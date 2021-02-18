Slain St. Louis man was rebuilding life after his murder charges were dismissed

McCanery’s death comes only a few years after his own murder charges were dropped by the Circuit Attorney’s Office for a fatal shooting in 2014.

McCanery, 34 at the time, was charged with murder and about a dozen other felonies in the 2014 fatal shooting of 26-year-old Joseph McGhaw in St. Louis. Police initially said there was video of three gunmen shooting the victim, but McCanery was the only suspect whose name and mugshot were released publicly.

McCanery’s lawyer, Matthew Waltz, said there was no way to clearly identify anyone in the video.

Waltz also said McCanery was charged because one witness in the case initially told people he didn’t see anything, then later gave police McCanery’s name. Prosecutors weren’t able to locate the witness several times while preparing for trial, and the charges were eventually dropped.

Waltz and his friends and family maintained that McCanery was not at the scene of the shooting.

The St. Louis City Circuit Attorney’s Office confirmed Waltz’s account of the “poor” quality of the surveillance video and that it was not good enough to make an identification, as well as that witnesses were never fully cooperative with prosecutors or police.