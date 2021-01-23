 Skip to main content
Sleet, freezing rain could hit St. Louis
Sleet, freezing rain could hit St. Louis

Frozen rain causes traffic snarls

A St. Louis County salt truck heads north on Schuetz Road at Northbrook Way on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2018, in as frozen rain threatens road safety. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

ST. LOUIS — Sleet and freezing rain could affect some portions of the metro area late Saturday night into Sunday morning, the National Weather Service says. 

Minor snow and ice could accumulate, especially in Southwest Illinois, the National Weather Service said. 

The sleet and freezing rain should turn to rain by late Sunday morning. Snow and freezing rain could return by Sunday night into Monday.

Photos: Zoo animals unfazed by winter's gift

A light snowfall fell over the animals at the St. Louis Zoo on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021.

Photos by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

