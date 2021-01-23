Sleet, freezing rain could hit St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Sleet and freezing rain could affect some portions of the metro area late Saturday night into Sunday morning, the National Weather Service says.

Minor snow and ice could accumulate, especially in Southwest Illinois, the National Weather Service said.

The sleet and freezing rain should turn to rain by late Sunday morning. Snow and freezing rain could return by Sunday night into Monday.

