Slim Chickens owners sue former St. Louis-area employee for poaching staff at Wingstop

CLAYTON — A lawsuit filed in St. Louis County last week accuses a restaurant manager of attempting to poach workers from one large chicken chain to another.

Consolidated Restaurant Development Co., owner of seven Slim Chickens restaurant locations in Missouri and Illinois, filed suit Sept. 29 against former area director of operations Mike Moreland.

Moreland left his regional management role at Slim Chickens in June for a job at Wingstop, according to the suit.

The suit alleges Moreland then began texting managers of at least three central Illinois locations of Slim Chickens, offering them jobs at Atlanta Wingstop chains.

At least one Slim Chickens employee took him up on the offer, the suit claims.

The suit alleges the poaching violated a "non-solicitation" clause in Moreland's contract and will result in loss of investment and possible disclosure of “confidential information" for the business.

Moreland declined to give comment on the suit’s claims Thursday.

The restaurant owners are seeking an injunction preventing Moreland from continuing to contact Slim Chickens employees.