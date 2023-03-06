ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Chess Club employee and St. Louis University chess coach Alejandro Ramirez resigned Monday from both positions amid an investigation into allegations of sexual assault and misconduct against him.

Ramirez, 34, had been on leave from his SLU coaching job since Feb. 16 after a U.S. women’s chess champion went public with sexual assault allegations against him, prompting the U.S. Chess Federation to acknowledge it was investigating the allegations. The St. Louis Chess Club also confirmed it is reviewing the matter.

Ramirez’s attorney, Al Watkins, said Ramirez denies the allegations.

Ramirez on Monday said that he was quitting the Chess Club and SLU coach position because the investigations were "a negative distraction" for the club. He said he would continue to cooperate with the club's investigation.

"It is clear the investigations into allegations of inappropriate behavior have proven to be a negative distraction for the Club," Ramirez said in a written statement attributed to him. "My cooperation with investigative efforts notwithstanding, I must acknowledge my continued affiliation with the Club is not presently in the best interests of the Club."

Ramirez, an employee of the St. Louis Chess Club, had led the SLU team since it was founded in 2016 with support from the club, a nonprofit, and benefactor Rex Sinquefield, a billionaire and chess enthusiast. The St. Louis Chess Club also co-established a club chess team at the University of Missouri as it worked the past decade to make St. Louis the de facto chess capital of the country. Their efforts have drawn top competitors and tournaments to St. Louis, which is now home to the World Chess Hall of Fame and the U.S. Chess Federation.

Jennifer Shahade, a two-time women’s champion and a program director for U.S. Chess, said in a Twitter post last month that she was sexually assaulted by Ramirez on two occasions a decade ago and in recent years has heard from multiple women with similar accusations. Shahade said seven more women contacted her with similar experiences after seeing her post.

The club confirmed Ramirez's resignation on Monday but declined further comment. A spokesman for SLU did not immediately respond to a request.

SLU is preparing with an interim coach to defend its title as collegiate chess champion in the President’s Cup Championship, known informally as final-four round of collegiate chess, in April. Webster University, another competitor, is hosting the competition.

Ramirez, who won his first grandmaster title at age 15, was the Chess Club's resident grandmaster in 2015, holding weekly lectures and providing group and individual chess lessons. He is one of just 101 chess grandmasters in the U.S.