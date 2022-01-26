SLU grad student facing federal cyberstalking charge

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis University graduate student was arrested this week and accused of threatening and cyberstalking another student.

Hussein Kadhim Abood Khalaf was arrested Tuesday, the day after he returned to the U.S. from Iraq, where he lives, court documents say.

Charging documents filed in U.S. District Court in St. Louis say Khalaf, 33, had formerly been in a relationship with the female student. In January and February of 2021, she received a series of harassing communications, including text messages, phone calls and Instagram messages that contained threats, the charges say.

The FBI traced the messages to Khalaf's address, and searched his apartment in the 4700 block of Newport Avenue in south St. Louis in August. Khalaf admitted sending threatening messages to the woman, charging documents say, and later contacted her to apologize and say it was a "prank that went way too far."

Khalaf's lawyer declined to comment Wednesday.

