SLU launches investigation after Breonna Taylor tribute is vandalized

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis University announced Monday it is investigating a defacement of a temporary dedication on campus to Breonna Taylor, a woman killed earlier this by Louisville police.

Chalk messages in commemoration of Taylor were written on the George P. Lipic Clock Tower Plaza, and one or more persons defaced the dedication with permanent marker on either Thursday or Friday, the university announced Monday.

Several reports on social media said "Trump 2020" was written on the memorial, but the university did not confirm what was written. The university did say the message was political.

SLU'S Office of Institutional Equity and Diversity is investigating.

Taylor was killed by Louisville police during a March 13 raid. Since then protests have erupted across the nation as conversations about police reform continue.

Taylor Tiamoyo Harris of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.