St. Louis police arrive at an apartment building in the 3900 block of Lindell Boulevard to investigate a shooting on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, where a woman was taken to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com
Updated at 1:20 p.m. with information from St. Louis University.
ST. LOUIS — A woman in her early 20s was in critical condition Thursday after being found with multiple gunshot wounds in the Central West End.
St. Louis University officials confirmed the woman is a student at SLU.
Police found the injured woman lying in a driveway of a parking garage when they responded to a call for a shooting about 9:45 a.m. Thursday in the 3900 block of Lindell Boulevard. The building is not on SLU's campus.
The woman was taken to an area hospital. Homicide detectives and other officers were investigating in and around a parking garage next to the 3949 Apartments building.
Police said they found some of the woman's belongings at the top of the garage, but added that her injuries were not consistent with a fall.
SLU President Fred Pestello issued a statement addressed the university community. He said the university had no indication of an ongoing threat and was trying to contact the student's family.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
