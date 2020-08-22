Small plane crashes at Parkway West Middle School in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD — The pilot of a Cessna 180 plane that crashed late Saturday morning survived with what police described as non-life-threatening injuries.

The male pilot, 61, crashed in the rear of Parkway West Middle School at 2312 Baxter Road about seven or eight minutes into flight after taking off from Creve Coeur Airport at 11:46 a.m., said Sgt. Keith Rider of the Chesterfield Police Department.

A Chesterfield police officer helped pull the injured pilot from the plane, which had not caught fire, Rider said. The pilot was taken by ambulance to a hospital for treatment, and is expected to be OK.

No one on the ground was hurt, Rider said. Authorities were draining remaining fuel from the airplane before towing it away this afternoon.

According to the FAA's aircraft database, the plane is owned by Casement LLC based in St. Charles. Records filed with the Missouri Secretary of State's business database describe Casement as an aviation consulting, instruction and maintenance company managed by Gregory M. Pochapsky of St. Charles.

