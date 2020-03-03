Small plane crashes onto Interstate 55 in central Illinois, killing three

Updated at 11:30 a.m. with update on victims.

LINCOLN — A small airplane crashed onto Interstate 55 in central Illinois Tuesday morning, killing its three occupants.

The plane crashed and became fully engulfed in flames on I-55 in Lincoln at mile marker 126 just before 9 a.m.

The identities of the three people killed were not yet being released by police Tuesday morning, pending notification of family members.

Southbound traffic on I-55 in the area was being diverted Tuesday morning. Illinois State Police said the delay was expected to last four to five hours after the crash.